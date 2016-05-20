FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brian Harper to serve as CEO of Rouse Properties under Brookfield's ownership
#Company News
May 20, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brian Harper to serve as CEO of Rouse Properties under Brookfield's ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Rouse Properties Inc :

* Rouse Properties announces leadership transition

* Brian Harper to serve as CEO of Rouse Properties under Brookfield’s ownership

* Andrew Silberfein will step down from role of president and CEO and from board of directors to pursue other opportunities

* Silberfein will remain CEO until Rouse’s transaction with Brookfield closes, which is expected to occur in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
