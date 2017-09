May 20 (Reuters) - Comstock Metals Ltd

* Comstock announces further increase to private placement and grant of stock options

* Announce a further increase to non-brokered private placement financing to CDN$1.5 million

* Will have an option to increase size of financing by up to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)