BRIEF-Yum! Brands says authorization of up to $4.2 bln in share repurchases

May 20 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands

* Yum! Brands Inc says planned separation of its china business is on track to be completed by end of 2016

* “additional repurchases part of co’s commitment to returning $6.2 billion of capital to shareholders prior to planned separation of china unit”

* yum! Brands Inc says quarterly dividend is in addition to targeted $6.2 billion in return of capital

* Yum! Brands Inc says $4.2 billion in additional share repurchases of outstanding common stock is authorized through december 31, 2016

* Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces authorization of up to $4.2 billion in share repurchases and declares quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share