FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kearny Financial says approved buyback plan to buy up to 9.4 mln shares
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kearny Financial says approved buyback plan to buy up to 9.4 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Kearny Financial Corp

* Kearny Financial Corp says authorized a stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 9.4 million shares or 10% of company’s currently outstanding common stock

* Kearny Financial says board authorized stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 9.4 million shares or 10% of co’s currently outstanding common stock

* Kearny Financial Corp says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share

* Kearny Financial Corp announces authorization for stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.