BRIEF-Kearny Financial says approved buyback plan to buy up to 9.4 mln shares

May 20 (Reuters) - Kearny Financial Corp

* Kearny Financial Corp says authorized a stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 9.4 million shares or 10% of company’s currently outstanding common stock

* Kearny Financial Corp says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share

* Kearny Financial Corp announces authorization for stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend