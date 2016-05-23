FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KLX Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Klx Inc

* When cost reduction initiatives completed, will have reduced esg headcount by up to 55%, from staffing levels in place at beginning of last fy

* On may 17, 2016, klx acquired herndon for acquisition price of approximately $210 million in cash

* Expect significant continuing headwinds from military and business jet customers during q2

* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.6 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

