FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aegon divests remaining part of UK annuity portfolio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegon divests remaining part of UK annuity portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Announces sale of 3 billion pound ($4.35 billion) annuity liabilities to Legal & General

* Expected solvency II capital release following completion of transaction announced today is approximately 275 million pounds

* Aegon will initially reinsure 3 billion pounds of liabilities to Legal & General followed by a part VII transfer

* Aegon expects annual capital generation from its UK operations to be reduced by approximately 30 million pounds (38 million euros) as a result of transaction

* Underlying earnings before tax are expected to be reduced by approximately 16 million pounds (20 million euros) per annum

* Reinsurance transaction is expected to result in an IFRS loss of approximately 215 million pounds (273 million euros), which will be reported in other charges in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6893 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.