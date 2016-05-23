FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baozun announces Q1 non-gaap net income $0.04 per ADS
May 23, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baozun announces Q1 non-gaap net income $0.04 per ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc :

* Qtrly diluted non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ads $0.04

* Qtrly total net revenues were RMB 668.2 million (us$103.6 million), an increase of 40.0%

* Qtrly total gross merchandise volume was RMB,853.0 million, an increase of 60.1% year-over-year

* Baozun announces first quarter fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue RMB 680 million to RMB 690 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up about 31 to 33 percent

* Q1 revenue rose 40 percent to RMB 668.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

