BRIEF-B&W to acquire cooling systems and services firm SPIG

May 23 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* Deal for eur155 million

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc says spig will operate as a subsidiary of B&W under trade name of Babcock & Wilcox SPIG

* Transaction will be funded primarily by B&W's existing foreign cash

* Says deal, based on an enterprise value of eur155 million, is subject to certain adjustments

* B&W to acquire cooling systems and services firm spig