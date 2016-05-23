FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arbor Pharmaceuticals to acquire Xenoport
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arbor Pharmaceuticals to acquire Xenoport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Xenoport Inc :

* Deal for $467 million

* Deal for $7.03 per share in cash

* Arbor will commence a tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of Xenoport for $7.03 per share

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both arbor board of directors and Xenoport board of directors

* Deutsche bank has provided sole committed debt financing to arbor in support of transaction

* Centerview partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Xenoport

* Deal provides parties to effect deal that would result in all shares not tendered being converted into right to receive $7.03/share in cash

* Arbor pharmaceuticals to acquire Xenoport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

