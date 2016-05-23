FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics releases data from two mid-stage trials on drug for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation
May 23, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics releases data from two mid-stage trials on drug for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Announces Detailed Data From Two Syn

* Syn-010 was well tolerated in both study 1 and study 2 patients

* One mild incidence of diarrhea was reported during both studies and identified by investigator as unrelated to syn-010

* Also remain on track to initiate our phase 3 clinical program for syn-010 for treatment of ibs-c later this year

* 010 phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
