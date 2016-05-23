BRIEF-Navidea says received unsolicited offer to refinance CRG loan facility

May 23 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Received an unsolicited offer to refinance entire existing CRG loan facility

* Approach should allow co to refinance all of outstanding CRG debt

* Institutional investor also indicated that they could have facility closed and funded within 120 days

* Proposed facility has a similar interest rate and duration to existing facility, but does not have same restrictive maintenance covenants

* "will continue ongoing dialogue with banks, continue to seek out every avenue available to streamline capital structure"

* Navidea provides financing update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)