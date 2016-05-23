FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pfozer- Champix EU label updated to include new data from EAGLES clinical trial
May 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pfozer- Champix EU label updated to include new data from EAGLES clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* As part of update, black triangle symbol, which indicated additional safety monitoring for champix in EU was required, has been removed

* Pfizer Inc says European Medicines Agency approval to update Champix label applies to all 28 EU member states, plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein

* Champix (varenicline) European Union label updated to include new safety and efficacy data from the EAGLES clinical trial following endorsement from CHMP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

