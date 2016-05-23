FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-FactSet Research Systems to sell Market Metrics
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FactSet Research Systems to sell Market Metrics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Factset Research Systems Inc

* Additional earn-out of $10 million based on achievement of certain growth targets over next two years from deal

* Proceeds from sale to be primarily used for share repurchases under company's existing program

* Sale is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's Q4 fiscal 2016 or full-year fiscal 2017 results

* On May 19, 2016, FactSet's board of directors approved a $165 million expansion of existing share repurchase program

* Agreement to sell its market research business to Asset International, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital

* Factset enters into definitive agreement to sell its market metrics business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.