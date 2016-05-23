BRIEF-Resource America to be bought by C-III Capital Partners

May 23 (Reuters) - Resource America Inc :

* Resource America stockholders will receive $9.78 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $207 million

* Resource America Inc says agreement was unanimously approved by resource America's board of directors

* C-III intends to retain leadership and staff of Resource America's asset management businesses

* Signs definitive agreement to be acquired by C-III Capital Partners LLC