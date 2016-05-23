FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Resource Capital external manager to be bought by C-III Capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resource Capital external manager to be bought by C-III Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Corp :

* C-III will assume RSO Management contract from Rexi and will acquire 715,386 shares of RSO common equity currently held by Rexi

* Acquisition is not subject to any financing conditions

* Anticipated that Robert C. Lieber, executive managing director of C-III Capital Partners Llc, will succeed Jonathan Cohen as CEO of co

* Resource America Inc, parent co of RSO's external manager, has agreed to be acquired by C-III Capital Partners Llc

* Jonathan Z. Cohen, Edward E. Cohen to resign from RSO's board, which will name Andrew L. Farkas, Jeffrey P. Cohen as their replacements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.