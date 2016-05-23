FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ares Capital to buy American Capital for $3.4 bln
#Funds News
May 23, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ares Capital to buy American Capital for $3.4 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ares Capital Corp

* Ares Capital Corporation to acquire American Capital, Ltd. In transaction valued at $3.4 billion

* American Capital shareholders to receive approximately $3.43 billion in total cash and stock consideration or $14.95 per fully diluted share

* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* American Capital Shareholders to receive $1.47 billion in cash from co, or $6.41/share, plus 0.483 Ares Capital shares for each share

* Ares capital shareholders expected to own about 73.9%, American Capital shareholders to own about 26.1% of combined co

* American capital announced sale of American Capital Mortgage Management, Llc to American Capital Agency Corp. For $562 million

* Combined company will remain externally managed by Ares Capital Management Llc

* All current Ares Capital officers and directors will remain in their current roles

* Combined company would have on a pro forma basis more than $13 billion of investments at fair value as of march 31, 2016

* As part of aggregate consideration, Ares Management, L.P. Will provide financial support to transaction

* Ares Capital Corp says deal is immediately accretive to core earnings per share, with potential for increased dividends over time

* Ares Management L.P. Through unit will provide $275 million of cash, or $1.20 per fully diluted share, to American Capital shareholders

* Elliott Management, holder of 14.4% interest in American Capital, supports deals and will vote shares in favor at special meeting

* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch served as financial advisors to Ares Capital

* Ares Management to waive up to $100 million in part I income based fees payable for 10 calendar quarters beginning first quarter after closing

* Ares Capital Corporation to acquire American Capital Ltd. In transaction valued at $3.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

