BRIEF-American capital Agency Corp to acquire its external manager

May 23 (Reuters) - American Capital Agency Corp :

* No termination fee will be payable by AGNC

* Following closing of transaction, AGNC will no longer pay management fees, which totaled $27 million in q1 of 2016

* AGNC expects to incur ongoing compensation, benefits expenses associated with ACMM employees of $40-45 million on annualized basis

* Excluding one-time charges, co would expect deal to provide net cash economic benefit of about $80 million per year

* Prior to execution of deal, Robert Couch , Randy Dobbs , John Erickson , Samuel Flax and Alvin Puryear resigned as directors

* AGNC's board has elected Ms.Larocca as chair of board

* American Capital Agency Corp. To acquire its external manager