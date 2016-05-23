FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American capital Agency Corp to acquire its external manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - American Capital Agency Corp :

* No termination fee will be payable by AGNC

* Following closing of transaction, AGNC will no longer pay management fees, which totaled $27 million in q1 of 2016

* AGNC expects to incur ongoing compensation, benefits expenses associated with ACMM employees of $40-45 million on annualized basis

* Excluding one-time charges, co would expect deal to provide net cash economic benefit of about $80 million per year

* Prior to execution of deal, Robert Couch , Randy Dobbs , John Erickson , Samuel Flax and Alvin Puryear resigned as directors

* AGNC's board has elected Ms.Larocca as chair of board

* American Capital Agency Corp. To acquire its external manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

