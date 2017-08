May 23 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp :

* Aspediens transaction is expected to close June 30, 2016, subject to customary closing conditions

* Aspediens to join CSC Servicenow practice within fruition partners, a CSC company and global Servicenow platform that also includes UXC keystone

* CSC announces Aspediens acquisition, adding European leader to global Servicenow practice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)