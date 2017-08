May 23 (Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc :

* Vivint Solar closes tax equity investment fund with a new investor

* Closed a tax equity investment fund with a new investor, with an aggregate funding commitment of $75 million

* Funding commitment will enable company to install more than 45 megawatts of residential solar energy systems

* Vivint solar closes tax equity investment fund with a new investor