BRIEF-Shoretel says some aspects of Corvisa acquisition not going as "originally anticipated"

May 23 (Reuters) - Shoretel Inc :

* Current expectation that its 2017 hosted revenue will grow 21 percent to 24 percent above fiscal year 2016 levels

* Reiterated its business outlook for its 2016 fiscal q4 previously communicated on April 28, 2016

* Certain aspects of business integration and revenue ramp associated with Corvisa acquisition are not progressing as originally anticipated

* "will continue to evaluate and adjust cost structure as we remain committed to achieving small non-GAAP operating profit in fiscal year 2017"

* Certain aspects associated with Corvisa acquisition are impacting previous near term assumptions

* Shoretel announces expectations for fiscal year 2017 hosted revenue growth