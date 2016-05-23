FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shoretel says some aspects of Corvisa acquisition not going as "originally anticipated"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Shoretel Inc :

* Current expectation that its 2017 hosted revenue will grow 21 percent to 24 percent above fiscal year 2016 levels

* Reiterated its business outlook for its 2016 fiscal q4 previously communicated on April 28, 2016

* Certain aspects of business integration and revenue ramp associated with Corvisa acquisition are not progressing as originally anticipated

* "will continue to evaluate and adjust cost structure as we remain committed to achieving small non-GAAP operating profit in fiscal year 2017"

* Certain aspects associated with Corvisa acquisition are impacting previous near term assumptions

* Shoretel announces expectations for fiscal year 2017 hosted revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

