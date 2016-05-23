FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGT Capital to continue monetizing certain securities issued by DraftDay
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGT Capital to continue monetizing certain securities issued by DraftDay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - MGT Capital Investments Inc

* MGT Capital reports financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2016

* Expects to continue to monetize certain securities it owns issued by DraftDay Fantasy Sports Inc

* Says expects further warrant exercises

* Potential sources of cash would add about $1.5 million to company's cash reserves

* MGT Capital Investments Inc qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.07

* MGT Capital reports financial results for the first quarter ending march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

