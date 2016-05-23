FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tribune Broadcasting, The CW Network reach long-term affiliation agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co

* The CW Network and Tribune Broadcasting reach long-term affiliation agreement

* CW Network, co reached new long-term affiliation agreements for 12 of Tribune's currently affiliated CW stations across country

* CW and co announced that local Chicago CW affiliation will move from Tribune Broadcasting to Fox Entertainment Group

* WGN-TV/ Chicago will become an independent station, featuring local news, live sports and syndicated programming during primetime Source text for Eikon:

