May 23, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gannett to review whether to proceed with bid for Tribune

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Gannett :

* Gannett issues statement regarding all-cash premium offer to acquire Tribune Publishing Company

* Notes that Tribune has been "in possession of a customary non-disclosure agreement provided by Gannett for more than a month without reply"

* Gannett will review whether to proceed with its acquisition offer

* Will review whether to proceed with acquisition offer taking into account results of "withhold" vote at Tribune's 2016 annual meeting

* Notes Tribune issued 4.7 million common shares to single investor at same price at which Gannett offered to purchase all Tribune common shares

* Share issuance, when combined with shares sold to entity controlled by Tribune chairman, gives 2 board members ownership of about 30 percent

* Will review whether to proceed with acquisition offer after taking into account Tribune's response to offer & latest tribune actions

* "Urges" Tribune stockholders to "withhold" votes from election of all eight tribune directors

* Cash premium offer to acquire Tribune Publishing Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

