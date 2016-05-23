FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck Resources announces amendment to $1.2 bln credit facility
May 23, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teck Resources announces amendment to $1.2 bln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* To extend maturity of its us$1.2 billion revolving credit facility from june 2017 to june 2019

* Lenders holding commitments of us$200 million declined to extend and as a result size of facility will reduce to us$1 billion in june 2017

* Has agreed to certain amendments to credit facility and has also agreed to provide guarantees for benefit of credit facility

* Teck announces amendment to us$1.2 billion credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

