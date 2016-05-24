BRIEF-PG&E raises qtrly common stock dividend to 49 cents per share

May 23 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp

* Raising its quarterly common stock dividend to 49 cents per share, an increase of 3.5 cents per share

* Targeting a payout ratio of 55 percent to 65 percent, with intent of reaching approximately 60 percent by 2019

* For 2016, PG&E Corporation has forecasted total capital investments of about $5.6 billion

* PG&E Corporation raises common stock dividend, highlights progress at annual shareholder meeting