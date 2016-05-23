FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AEB1102
May 23, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AEB1102

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Biotherapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AEB1102 for treatment of patients with hyperargininemia secondary to Arginase I deficiency

* Expected to initiate a clinical trial in U.S. For AEB1102, in patients with Arginase I deficiency, in first half of 2016

* Aeglea biotherapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AEB1102 for the treatment of patients with hyperargininemia secondary to Arginase I deficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
