BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AEB1102

May 23 (Reuters) - Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Biotherapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AEB1102 for treatment of patients with hyperargininemia secondary to Arginase I deficiency

* Expected to initiate a clinical trial in U.S. For AEB1102, in patients with Arginase I deficiency, in first half of 2016

