BRIEF-Concord Medical Q1 revenue RMB 125 mln

May 23 (Reuters) - Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd

* Non-Gaap basic and diluted loss per ads in q1 of 2016 was $0.11

* Qtrly total net revenues were $19.4 million in q1 of 2016, a 17.1% decrease

* "we expect that number of patients from china will see steady growth for rest of year"

* Q1 revenue rmb 125 million