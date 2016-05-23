FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concord Medical Q1 revenue RMB 125 mln
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concord Medical Q1 revenue RMB 125 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd

* Non-Gaap basic and diluted loss per ads in q1 of 2016 was $0.11

* Qtrly total net revenues were $19.4 million in q1 of 2016, a 17.1% decrease

* Says non-gaap basic and diluted loss per ads in q1 of $0.11

* Concord medical services holdings ltd qtrly loss per ads $0.11

* "we expect that number of patients from china will see steady growth for rest of year"

* Concord medical reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue rmb 125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

