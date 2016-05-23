FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems plans to spin off imaging components business
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems plans to spin off imaging components business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Says Expects To Incur An $35 Mln In Charges For Transaction Advisory Services, Assuming Spin

* Off anticipated to be completed by end of calendar year 2016

* Imaging components business will become a new independent publicly traded company

* New imaging components co expected to have annual revenues of about $575 million

* New imaging components company is expected to have annual revenues of about $575 million

* Says new company's management team will include sunny sanyal as new chief executive officer

* Company does not expect spin-off to impact company's non-gaap financial guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Deal intended to take form of a tax-free distribution to varian stockholders of shares of new company's common stock

* Off is completed by end of calender year

* Says new company's management team will include clarence verhoef as chief financial officer

* Varian medical systems announces plan to spin off imaging components business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.