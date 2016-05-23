BRIEF-Parsley Energy to offer class A common stock

May 23 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* Says commenced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of class a common stock

* Expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares of class a common stock from company

* Parsley energy says intends to use a portion of net proceeds of equity offering to fund aggregate purchase price for acquisitions of mineral interests

* Parsley energy announces public offering of class a common stock