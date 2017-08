BRIEF-Nordson reports Q2 earnings of $1.23 per share

May 23 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp

* Backlog for quarter ended April 30, 2016 was approximately $302 million, an increase of 5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $473.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nordson Corporation reports record second quarter revenue, operating profit and diluted earnings per share

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 sales $438 million versus I/B/E/S view $415.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.25 to $1.37

* Sees Q3 2016 sales up 1 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)