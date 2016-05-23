BRIEF-Noah Holdings says Q1 revenue rose 35.6 pct to RMB 607.2 mln

May 23 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd

* Says non-gaap net income per diluted ADS for Q1 of 2016 was US$0.56

* Non-Gaap net income attributable to Noah shareholders for full year 2016 will be in range of RMB690 million to RMB720 million

* Total assets under management as of March 31, 2016 were us$14.7 billion, a 60.7% increase from March 31, 2015

* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 35.6 percent to rmb 607.2 million