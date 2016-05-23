BRIEF-Zhaopin Limited Q3 total revenue $58.6 million

May 23 (Reuters) - Zhaopin Ltd

* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ads $0.14

* Qtrly diluted net income per ads us$0.16

* Qtrly total revenue increased 19.1% to us$58.6 million

* Due to potential pending transaction, zhaopin will not be providing an outlook statement

* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 19.1 percent to rmb 378.1 million