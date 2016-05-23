FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ChinaCache International Q1 loss per ADS $0.87
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ChinaCache International Q1 loss per ADS $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Chinacache International Holdings Ltd

* Says net revenues for q1 of 2016 were rmb267.8 million (us$41.5 million), representing a 14.0% decrease

* Chinacache international holdings ltd says expects most of revenue growth to occur in second half of year

* Plan to establish additional nodes in more tier 1 and tier 2 cities in china

* Qtrly loss per ads $0.87

* Qtrly loss per ordinary share $0.05

* Non-Gaap net loss per basic and diluted ads for q1 of 2016 us$0.55

* Chinacache international holdings ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue rmb 1.45 billion to rmb 1.55 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7.1 to 14.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.