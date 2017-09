May 23 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Says notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 4.875% per year

* Tri Pointe Group Inc announces pricing of $300 million of senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)