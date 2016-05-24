FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yintech Investment reports Q1 earnings per share RMB2.81
May 24, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yintech Investment reports Q1 earnings per share RMB2.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB3.03

* Q1 earnings per share RMB2.81

* For Q1 of 2016, Yintech had customer trading volume of RMB309.4 billion, a 104.6% increase

* Generated net commissions and fees of RMB387.2 million in quarter, a 44.9% increase when compared with Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS RMB3.03

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue RMB 410 million to RMB 450 million

* Sees Q2 customer trading volume will in range of RMB330 billion to RMB360 billion

* Qtrly revenues RMB402.9 million versus RMB255.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

