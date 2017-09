BRIEF-Kirkland's Q1 earnings per share $0.06

May 24 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc :

* Kirkland’s maintained its fiscal 2016 outlook given on march 11, 2016

* Comparable store sales for q1 of fiscal 2016, including e-commerce sales, increased 0.5%

* Kirkland’s reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 sales $129.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $132.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.98 to $1.11