BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces proposed private offering of $750 mln senior unsecured notes

May 24 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc

* Announced a proposed private offering of a total of $750 million of senior unsecured notes

* Company is offering $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021

* Iron Mountain US Holdings Inc, unit of co, is offering $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* Proceeds from offering are expected to be used to repay bridge loan facility related to co's acquisition of recall holdings