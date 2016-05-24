FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces proposed private offering of $750 mln senior unsecured notes
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces proposed private offering of $750 mln senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc

* Announced a proposed private offering of a total of $750 million of senior unsecured notes

* Company is offering $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021

* Iron Mountain US Holdings Inc, unit of co, is offering $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* Proceeds from offering are expected to be used to repay bridge loan facility related to co’s acquisition of recall holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

