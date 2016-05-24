FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conagra Foods says CFO John Gehring to retire
May 24, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Conagra Foods says CFO John Gehring to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Conagra Foods Inc

* Conagra Foods’ CFO John Gehring to retire

* Gehring will remain in his current role until a successor has been named and will assist with an orderly transition

* Has initiated a search to identify a replacement for Gehring

* Reiterated fiscal 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $11.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
