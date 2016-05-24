BRIEF-Conagra Foods says CFO John Gehring to retire

May 24 (Reuters) - Conagra Foods Inc

* Conagra Foods’ CFO John Gehring to retire

* Gehring will remain in his current role until a successor has been named and will assist with an orderly transition

* Has initiated a search to identify a replacement for Gehring

* Reiterated fiscal 2016 guidance

* Reiterated fiscal 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $11.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S