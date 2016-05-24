BRIEF-Autozone posts Q3 earnings $10.77/shr

May 24 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc

* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales increase 2.0 pct; EPS increases 12.6ct to $10.77

* Q3 earnings per share $10.77

* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $10.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect by end of fiscal year to be servicing about 2,000 of our over 5,000 domestic autozone stores

* Plan to open about four additional mega hubs by end of fiscal year to finish with a total of 11

* Quarter was impacted by legal charge along with discrete tax benefit, which netted to a reduction to earnings per share of $0.11 per share

* Qtrly sales below expectations as weather negatively impacted sales primarily in Midwestern, Middle Atlantic, and Northeastern states

* Merchandise inventories at quarter end was $3.6 billion versus $3.47 billion at Q3 end last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)