FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Best Buy reports Q1 gaap earnings per share of $0.69
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Best Buy reports Q1 gaap earnings per share of $0.69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Reports Better

* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,443 million versus $8,558 million last year

* Qtrly domestic segment comparable sales essentially flat

* For q2 fy17, our guidance is enterprise revenue in range of $8.35 billion to $8.45 billion

* For q2 fy17, our guidance is enterprise and domestic comparable sales of approximately flat

* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales fell 0.1 percent

* Not raising full year outlook as q1 represents less than 15% of full year earnings

* Expecting an approximate $0.03 net negative impact on q2 adjusted earnings per share from lapping of periodic profit sharing benefit from services plan portfolio

* Expecting an approximate $0.06 negative impact from carryover of last september’s services pricing investment on q2 adjusted earnings per share

* Reaffirming previously provided full year financial outlook

* Expecting slight declines in revenue in first half followed by growth in back half

* In digital imaging, we are now expecting an approximate $0.03 to $0.04 negative impact for q2 due to april 2016 earthquake in japan

* During q1 fy17, company made decisions to cease certain operations and restructure certain teams

* As such, restructuring charges of $29 million were recorded primarily relating to asset impairments and severance in q1

* In q1 fy16, restructuring charges of $186 million were recorded primarily in relation to canadian brand consolidation

* Than-Expected first quarter results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.