BRIEF-DSW reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40

May 24 (Reuters) - Dsw Inc Sees Comparable Sales Decline 1%

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20per share

* Revised its full year earnings guidance reflecting “expectations for softer sales for balance of year in a challenging retail environment”

* 2% for fy 2016

* 7% for fy 2016

* Dsw inc sees gross margin decline 100 to 150 bps for fy 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $2.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dsw inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 including items

* Q1 sales $681 million versus i/b/e/s view $698.8 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.32 to $1.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)