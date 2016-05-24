BRIEF-Global Water Resources says execution of note purchase agreement to facilitate refinancing

May 24 (Reuters) - Global Water Resources Inc -

* Has entered into note purchase agreement to issue two series of senior secured notes for total of $115 million at interest rate of 4.55%

* Co will use proceeds to refinance its existing long term debt of $107 million and pay associated prepayment penalties of $3.2 million

* Global water resources, Inc. announces execution of senior secured note purchase agreement to facilitate debt refinancing