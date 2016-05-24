FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dana launches $375 million senior notes offering
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dana launches $375 million senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Dana Holding Corp

* Proposing to issue $375 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Issued a notice of redemption in respect of all of its outstanding 6.750% notes due 2021

* Intends to use proceeds from 2026 notes offering to redeem all of its 2021 notes

* Received commitments from lenders for new cash flow revolving credit facility with 5-year term, availability of $500 million

* Cash flow facility will replace dana’s existing asset based revolving credit facility

* New cash flow revolving credit facility will be reduced for outstanding credit advances or letter of credit issuances

* Dana launches $375 million senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.