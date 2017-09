May 24 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd :

* In February, refinanced part of indebtedness extending maturity and reducing debt repayments

* Euroseas ltd. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 20 percent to $6.5 million

* Quarterly adjusted loss per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.40