May 24 (Reuters) - Transdigm Group Inc :

* Expects to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand, existing availability under our revolving credit facility and new debt

* DDC revenues are anticipated to be over $200 million for fiscal year ending December 2016

* Total purchase price of $1.0 billion in cash

* Transdigm to acquire data device corporation