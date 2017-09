May 24 (Reuters) - First Internet Bancorp :

* Says offering of 896,000 common shares priced at $24.00 per share

* After deducting underwriting discount, estimated offering expenses, expects to receive net proceeds of about $20.1 million

* First Internet Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering