May 24 (Reuters) - Devry Education Group Inc

* Devry Education Group names Lisa Wardell president and chief executive officer

* Wardell succeeds Daniel Hamburger, who is leaving Devry Group to pursue other opportunities

* Wardell was most recently executive vice president and chief operating officer of RLJ Companies

* Announces plans to "accelerate global diversification of Devry Education Group"