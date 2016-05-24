FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogentix says Robert Kill will resign as CEO
May 24, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cogentix says Robert Kill will resign as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc :

* Robert C. Kill , chairman of board and CEO, will resign as a director and officer of Cogentix

* Darin Hammers , current chief operating officer, will be named as interim CEO

* Cogentix and its board of directors have agreed to support proposals set forth in definitive proxy statement filed by Lewis C. Pell

* Directors Kevin Roche and Ken Paulus will also depart Cogentix pursuant to settlement agreement

* Cogentix Medical announces settlement agreement in connection with proxy contest and related litigation and leadership changes; annual meeting to be held may 24, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Central daylight time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

