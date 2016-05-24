FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Humboldt Capital reports qtrly earnings per share $0.04
May 24, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Humboldt Capital reports qtrly earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Humboldt Capital Corp :

* Net asset value increased to $14.2 million, or $1.19 per share, at March 31, 2016

* Entered into an arrangement agreement with Lamond Investments Ltd

* Lamond investments will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Humboldt not currently owned by lamond investments

* Humboldt Capital Corp says co’s board of directors has unanimously approved arrangement

* Shareholders to receive proportionate share of assets of co,$1.075 cash/share,1.4074 shares of Tuscany Energy for each Humboldt share

* Humboldt Capital Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Humboldt Capital Corporation reports on its financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016 and announces entering into definitive agreement with respect to going private transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

