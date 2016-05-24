BRIEF-Coro Mining Corp says private placement of up to 100 mln common shares

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Coro mining corp says private placement financing of up to 100 million common shares at $0.10 to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million

* Coro mining corp says has entered into binding term sheet with greenstone resources l.p

* Coro mining corp says company owes us$8.1 million to greenstone pursuant to terms of certain convertible debentures issued by company to greenstone

* Coro mining says in event repayment amounts are not repaid, they will convert into common shares of company at a price of c$0.04 per common share

* Coro announces private placement and amendment to conversion terms of outstanding convertible debentures