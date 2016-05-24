FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coro Mining Corp says private placement of up to 100 mln common shares
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coro Mining Corp says private placement of up to 100 mln common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Coro mining corp says private placement financing of up to 100 million common shares at $0.10 to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million

* Coro mining corp says has entered into binding term sheet with greenstone resources l.p

* Coro mining corp says company owes us$8.1 million to greenstone pursuant to terms of certain convertible debentures issued by company to greenstone

* Coro mining says in event repayment amounts are not repaid, they will convert into common shares of company at a price of c$0.04 per common share

* Coro announces private placement and amendment to conversion terms of outstanding convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
